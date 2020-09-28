Darrell Warren Derflinger, 87, lifetime resident of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Derflinger was born on September 26, 1932 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Iva K. and Thomas N. Derflinger. He was also preceded in death by his only sibling, Richard M. Derflinger. He was a graduate of Warren County High School class of '53 and immediately joined the armed services where he proudly served two years in the United States Army. He retired from ABEX after 40 years in the shipping department. Following retirement, he started his own electrical business working into his eighties. Once he was unable to do electrical work he spent his time repairing lawn mowers with his good friend and neighbor, Richard Williams, and detailing cars. His family and neighbors appreciated these endeavors. For many years he drove the church bus for Rivermont Baptist Church and was a teacher in the Bluebirds class at Rivermont Baptist.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce Ann Derflinger; daughter, Sherry Derflinger Shipe; two sons, Tommy Derflinger (Denise) and Scott Derflinger (Barbara); five grandchildren, Daniel Derflinger (Bethany), Brittni Fletcher (Nathan), Dylan Derflinger (Carolyn), Kristin Derflinger and Lauren Derflinger and three great grandchildren, Arielle Derflinger, Charis Derflinger and Nadia Derflinger; three special nieces, Michele Bradley (Pat), Patti Derflinger (Terry) and Deborah Stephanian (Joe) and special nephew, Rick Derflinger.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Derflinger, Dylan Derflinger, Nathan Fletcher, Richard Williams, Stan Winn and Billy Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rivermont Baptist Church Bluebird Class.
Face masks will be required at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com