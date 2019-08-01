David Allen Clatterbuck, 40, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Front Royal.
Services will be private.
David was born February 25, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Donald L. Clatterbuck of Front Royal and Helen E. Miller Clatterbuck Foreman of Front Royal.
Surviving are his father, Donald L. Clatterbuck and wife Melanie of Front Royal; mother, Helen E. Miller Clatterbuck Foreman of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Miller of Front Royal; five daughters, Natalie Gindlesperger of Pennsylvania, and Diamond Clatterbuck, Heather Clatterbuck, Kendra Clatterbuck and Zoe Clatterbuck, all of Front Royal; and sister, Sarah Briggs and husband Bryan of Front Royal.
Memorial donations may be made to Northwestern Community Services, 209 West Criser Road, Front Royal, VA 22630
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 1, 2019