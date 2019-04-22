Obituary Guest Book View Sign



David Allen "Dave" Fahnestock, 90, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by family.



Dave was well known in the Frederick County area, having lived and worked here all his life.



He was born in 1928 in Winchester, Virginia, one of 12 children born to the late Rev. Cephas Fahnestock and Sallie Butler Fahnestock.



Dave is preceded in death by six brothers, Daniel, Randolph, Paul, Reuben, Robert and Ray; three sisters, Frances Luttrell, Margaret Childs, and Dorothy Carper; and half-sister, Isabella Yeakley.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Hardesty and Mary Lowery.



Dave married Dorothy "Dot" Morrison in 1949 at the Stephenson Methodist Church, by his father. Dot was Dave's beautiful and devoted wife for 57 years until her death in 2006. "I was fortunate and blessed to have Dot as my wife".



He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Cline of Clear Brook, Virginia, Sherry Patterson of Winchester, Virginia, and Susan Coppage of Strasburg, Virginia. A fourth daughter, Cindy Fries of Clear Brook, Virginia preceded him in death. He has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Dave graduated from Stonewall High School, Class of 1946, and in 2011 was inducted into the James Wood Hall of Fame from his graduating class for being an outstanding student and athlete. After graduating from Madison College, he taught at Middletown High School and was principal of White Hall and Bryarly Schools.



Dave was a Winchester Police Officer for eight years, and owned and operated The Sports Center Store on Boscawen Street for 17 years. He was an auctioneer throughout Virginia and West Virginia for over 50 years.

Hunting and fishing were Dave's chief past times and he loved to teach others how to hunt and call turkey. Governor Chuck Robb appointed Dave to the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries Commission as a Representative for four years.



He was founder and president of the Winchester - Frederick County Conservation Club of which he served for over 40 years. Dave was past president of the Winchester Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and a member of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Board.



When he was a young man Dave accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was a faithful member and Board Trustee for the First United Methodist Church in Winchester. He was a member of the Good Samaritan Bible Class and enjoyed speaking in many churches throughout the area earlier in his life.



A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Reverend William White and the Reverend Chuck Davis officiating. Dave will be laid to rest beside his beloved Dot in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



Please view obituaries and tribute wall at



Sign the Guest Book at David Allen "Dave" Fahnestock, 90, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by family.Dave was well known in the Frederick County area, having lived and worked here all his life.He was born in 1928 in Winchester, Virginia, one of 12 children born to the late Rev. Cephas Fahnestock and Sallie Butler Fahnestock.Dave is preceded in death by six brothers, Daniel, Randolph, Paul, Reuben, Robert and Ray; three sisters, Frances Luttrell, Margaret Childs, and Dorothy Carper; and half-sister, Isabella Yeakley.He is survived by two sisters, Betty Hardesty and Mary Lowery.Dave married Dorothy "Dot" Morrison in 1949 at the Stephenson Methodist Church, by his father. Dot was Dave's beautiful and devoted wife for 57 years until her death in 2006.He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Cline of Clear Brook, Virginia, Sherry Patterson of Winchester, Virginia, and Susan Coppage of Strasburg, Virginia. A fourth daughter, Cindy Fries of Clear Brook, Virginia preceded him in death. He has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Dave graduated from Stonewall High School, Class of 1946, and in 2011 was inducted into the James Wood Hall of Fame from his graduating class for being an outstanding student and athlete. After graduating from Madison College, he taught at Middletown High School and was principal of White Hall and Bryarly Schools.Dave was a Winchester Police Officer for eight years, and owned and operated The Sports Center Store on Boscawen Street for 17 years. He was an auctioneer throughout Virginia and West Virginia for over 50 years.Hunting and fishing were Dave's chief past times and he loved to teach others how to hunt and call turkey. Governor Chuck Robb appointed Dave to the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries Commission as a Representative for four years.He was founder and president of the Winchester - Frederick County Conservation Club of which he served for over 40 years. Dave was past president of the Winchester Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and a member of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Board.When he was a young man Dave accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was a faithful member and Board Trustee for the First United Methodist Church in Winchester. He was a member of the Good Samaritan Bible Class and enjoyed speaking in many churches throughout the area earlier in his life.A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Reverend William White and the Reverend Chuck Davis officiating. Dave will be laid to rest beside his beloved Dot in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel

1600 Amherst Street

Winchester , VA 22601

(540) 662-6633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close