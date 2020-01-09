David Allen Smith Sr. 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell and The Rev. William Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born November 21, 1952 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of late William Claude Smith and Elizabeth Catherine Smith. Mr. Smith was an avid Hunter and fisherman. He was a member of IUOE Operating Engineers Local 99 Union.
Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years Debra L. Smith; son David Allen Smith, Jr. and wife Vanessa of Front Royal; two loving grandchildren Hayden and Connor Smith; brother Rev. William Smith and wife Brenda of Mobile, Alabama; faithful companion Dreama; numerous nephews: nieces; and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Stead.
Pallbearers will be Clint Pierpoint, Casey Cook, Michael Cook, Mark Steele, Chris Jeremiah, Chris Pingley.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox funeral home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 9, 2020