David Elliot Crandall Streett
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Elliott Crandall Streett, 52, of New Market passed away Friday evening, May 15, 2020.

He was born May 22, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland and was a son of Barbara Zahnow Streett of Quicksburg and the late Charles H. Streett, III.

David was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Timberville where he had served on church council. He was co-owner and co-operator of Streett Trucking Co. of Quicksburg.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Kimberly Lewis Streett; a son, Blake Elliott Streett; two daughters, Brooke Allison Simpson and Sarah Faith Streett; three brothers, Charles B. Streett, IV, John Streett and Thomas Streett and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive their friends and relatives on Saturday, May 23 from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. at David & Kim's home, 5779 Smith Creek Rd, New Market. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Stonewall Jackson High School.

Friends and relatives may sign the register book at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.

Those wishing to send their condolences or share a memory may do so at dellingerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theis Funeral Home
9377 North Congress Street
New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
David you were the best ! You truly will be missed. Gene loved you so much! Streett Trucking will NEVER be the same. Rest well buddy ❤
Gene
Friend
May 19, 2020
i pray you all are comforted by how surrounded with Love you are. I hold you close in my thoughts and prayers. He will be missed but never forgotten. Much Love, Aunt Carol
Carol Muth
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved