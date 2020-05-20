David Elliott Crandall Streett, 52, of New Market passed away Friday evening, May 15, 2020.
He was born May 22, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland and was a son of Barbara Zahnow Streett of Quicksburg and the late Charles H. Streett, III.
David was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Timberville where he had served on church council. He was co-owner and co-operator of Streett Trucking Co. of Quicksburg.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Kimberly Lewis Streett; a son, Blake Elliott Streett; two daughters, Brooke Allison Simpson and Sarah Faith Streett; three brothers, Charles B. Streett, IV, John Streett and Thomas Streett and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive their friends and relatives on Saturday, May 23 from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. at David & Kim's home, 5779 Smith Creek Rd, New Market. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Stonewall Jackson High School.
Friends and relatives may sign the register book at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Those wishing to send their condolences or share a memory may do so at dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 20, 2020.