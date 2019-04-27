David "Pappy" Eugene Cline, 76, of Basye, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Mr. Cline was born September 3, 1942 in Shenandoah County. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Cline Sr. and Mattie Eunice Barb Cline Kibler.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was Production Manager at Blue Ridge Truss Inc. in Basye.
He was a member of Woodland Mennonite Church in Basye.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Diane Smootz Cline, who he married September 2, 1966.
He is also survived by a daughter, April Renea Cline of Basye; a son, David Eugene Cline Jr. of Basye; three sisters, Judy Cline, Phyllis Smith, and Joyce Pitcock, all of Edinburg; two brothers, Robert Cline Jr. of Woodstock, and Dale Cline of Basye; and three grandchildren, James Stunkle, Sierra Wealthy, and Cole Wealthy.
He was preceded in death by David Lee Cline and Vyonne Lynn Cline.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson with Pastor Rodney Lebron officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Woodland Mennonite Church Cemetery, in Basye.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Hall, Shaun Hall, James Stunkle, Cole Wealthy, David Phillips, and Ted O'Donnell.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral in Mount Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 27, 2019