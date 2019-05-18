David Henry Neff, 80, of Toms Brook, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. Reverend Richard Craver will officiate.
Mr. Neff was born April 8, 1939, son of the late Louie Neff and Dorothy Eaton Neff Smoot.
He retired after 39 years from Woodstock Garage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Ladd Neff; two brothers, Freddie and Louie Neff; and three sisters, Sara Mauck, Lucy Romick and Mary Grove.
He is survived by his son, David Adam Neff of Toms Brook; and sister, Imogene Lann of Dillwyn.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2019