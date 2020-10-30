1/
David J. Kees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David J. Kees, 60, of Winchester, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 in Winchester.

A private service will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service
311 Hope Drive
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 722-2424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Donna and Family,
My deepest sympathies for you, I’m still at a loss for words. Boo was my best friend at work the past 4 years and I’m sure I speak for so many, there is a terrible emptiness now. Life has been abruptly paused since yesterday when I received the terrible news. I am thankful for the great days we had working together.
I am going to miss his laughter, his John Wayne impressions, his fascination with the Weather (he was Boo McDoo the Weather Guru), and watching the first 5 minutes of Young and the Restless during lunch. I will miss driving around the airport with him chasing deer and coyote, and watching hawks and kestrels hunt. I will miss him joking about moving to Saskatoon like Jeremiah Johnson. I will miss his wild vignettes of “how he would coach basketball” and his animated referee calls. I’m going to miss his stories.

Most of all, I’m going to miss a really good man, a man of integrity. A man that gave it his all, at home and at work. I was privileged to have a friend like Boo the past 4 years and I miss him greatly.
My deepest sympathies,
Marc Gunther
Boo’s Friend and Co-Worker
Marc Gunther
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved