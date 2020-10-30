Donna and Family,

My deepest sympathies for you, I’m still at a loss for words. Boo was my best friend at work the past 4 years and I’m sure I speak for so many, there is a terrible emptiness now. Life has been abruptly paused since yesterday when I received the terrible news. I am thankful for the great days we had working together.

I am going to miss his laughter, his John Wayne impressions, his fascination with the Weather (he was Boo McDoo the Weather Guru), and watching the first 5 minutes of Young and the Restless during lunch. I will miss driving around the airport with him chasing deer and coyote, and watching hawks and kestrels hunt. I will miss him joking about moving to Saskatoon like Jeremiah Johnson. I will miss his wild vignettes of “how he would coach basketball” and his animated referee calls. I’m going to miss his stories.



Most of all, I’m going to miss a really good man, a man of integrity. A man that gave it his all, at home and at work. I was privileged to have a friend like Boo the past 4 years and I miss him greatly.

My deepest sympathies,

Marc Gunther

Boo’s Friend and Co-Worker

Marc Gunther

Friend