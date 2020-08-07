David Jackson Sager, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Wood Cove Assisted Living.
All services will be private.
Mr. Sager was born on January 30, 1938 in Front Royal to the late Owen Sager and Mary Pyne Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Milford Bailey and his great granddaughter, Madison Baker.
Survivors include his wife, June B. Sager; daughter, Tammy Sager Drummonds (Roy); brother, Shelby Sager; sister, Joyce Salmons (Eugene); two granddaughters, Lori Baker (Paul) and Morgan Bolyard (Cody); two great grandchildren, Dylan Baker and Ella Bolyard.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com