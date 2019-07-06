Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Bowers. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



David L. Bowers, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, died July 5, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. July 8, 2019 in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mr. Bowers was born September 14, 1935 in Berkeley County, West Virginia to the late William Burton Bowers and Alma Eversole Bowers.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Johnny Evans; son-in-law, Owen "Chip" Partlowe Jr.; brother, Ronald Bowers; and sisters, Louise Friski and Margaret "Peggy" Hinson.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara Grove Bowers; son, Jeffrey David Bowers (Robin); three daughters, Kimberley "Gigi" Lockhart (Steve), Jennifer Partlowe, and Michelle Williams (Glenn), all of Front Royal; his sisters, Elizabeth Pingley of Baker, West Virginia and Rebecca McLachan of Indio, California; his brother, William Bowers of Sunlake, Arizona; his grandchildren, David, Jarrod, Katelyn, Amy, Stephanie, Grayson, Paige, Bret, Ian and Mia; and his great grandchildren, Jayna, Harleigh, Cassidy, Riot, Cyrus, Carson, Weston, and Gianna.



Mr. Bowers was a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church since 1949.



He graduated from Warren County High School and took a post graduate course at Randolph Macon Academy with a diploma and attended the University of Maryland.



He served in the U.S. Army from June 1958 to June 1960 and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4th Class.



He started in the electrical trade in June 1955 and retired in 1995 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers after 40 years.



He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason of Unity Lodge AF and AM Front Royal.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons, David Bowers, Jarrod Bowers, Grayson Partlowe, Bret Partlowe, and Ian Evans; and nephew, David Pingley.



Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Wine, Lynwood Athey, Jr. Henry, Ward Myers, Bruce Wines, Sonny Myers, Paul Hunt, and Butch Ramos.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes and Kidney Foundation.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



