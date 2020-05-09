David Lee Franklin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Lee Franklin, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in his home.

A graveside service was held on Friday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Refuge Church Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

David was born October 8, 1952 in Front Royal, son of the late Lyle Holmes Franklin and Lillian M. Cameron Franklin. He worked for William A. Hazel for many years. David was married to the late Lena Mable Franklin.

Surviving are his step-daughter, Tamara Jenkins of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Wayne Franklin and his wife Shirley of Sperryville and Michael Franklin of Front Royal; six sisters, Judy Bollman and husband Jim of Front Royal, Sharon Bosworth of Front Royal, Barbara Cameron of Front Royal, Frances Melton and husband Kenny of Florida, Debra Beatty and husband Joe of Florida, and Brenda Cameron and husband Leonard of Front Royal; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers Norris Franklin and Lyle Edward Franklin.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved