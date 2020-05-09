David Lee Franklin, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in his home.
A graveside service was held on Friday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Refuge Church Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
David was born October 8, 1952 in Front Royal, son of the late Lyle Holmes Franklin and Lillian M. Cameron Franklin. He worked for William A. Hazel for many years. David was married to the late Lena Mable Franklin.
Surviving are his step-daughter, Tamara Jenkins of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Wayne Franklin and his wife Shirley of Sperryville and Michael Franklin of Front Royal; six sisters, Judy Bollman and husband Jim of Front Royal, Sharon Bosworth of Front Royal, Barbara Cameron of Front Royal, Frances Melton and husband Kenny of Florida, Debra Beatty and husband Joe of Florida, and Brenda Cameron and husband Leonard of Front Royal; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers Norris Franklin and Lyle Edward Franklin.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2020.