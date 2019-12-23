David Lee "Crazy Dave" Norman, 57, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home.
Dave was born in 1962 in Fairfax, Virginia, son of the late Bruce Norman and Mary Hoverter. He was an installation technician for Overhead Doors. Dave loved fishing and was a phenomenal cook. He was a NASCAR fan, favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Larson; enjoyed rock and roll music and his favorite song was Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd. Dave was one-of-a-kind…you could talk to him about anything and he was everybody's friend. He loved playing Santa every year. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather that is loved and will be missed and just like the song…Shine On You Crazy Diamond!
He married Tammy Pullen on November 29, 2011 in Cacapon, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Tammy and Stephanie Darnell both of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Jonathan Darnell of Summit Point, West Virginia and Eastman Darnell, Jr. of Linden, Virginia; seven grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Norman of North Carolina, Danny Norman (Cindy) of Winchester, Virginia, Michael Norman (Mitzi) and Matthew Norman both of Front Royal, Virginia, Paul Norman and Chris Norman both of Winchester, Virginia; and best friend, Timmy Wilson and the whole Wilson family.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 23, 2019