David Louis Saffell, 63, of Fort Valley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. A private graveside service will be held at Emerson Walters Cemetery in Fort Valley. Pastor Dave Casto will officiate.
Mr. Saffell was born April 15, 1957 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Charles Louis Saffell and Thelma May Habron Saffell. David attended Central High School and had worked as a painter for Little Johnny Plaugher. He had also worked at the Tannery, Avtex, Bowmans and Shen. Valley Block. He was a simple person and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed going camping and building campfires. He was loved by his family especially his brother Mike. His favorite place to eat was Burger King. David liked cheeseburgers and onion rings.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Runion of Fort Valley; two brothers, Ricky Saffell of Fort Valley and Mike Saffell of Mt. Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Ann Saffell Runion.
David will be dearly missed by his devoted brother Mike and sister Peggy.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.