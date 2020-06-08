David Lynwood "Emmie" Tharpe
1939 - 2020
David "Emmie" Lynwood Tharpe, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Tharpe was born on February 9, 1939 in Riverton, Virginia to the late James and Ina Curry Tharpe. He was also preceded in death by his step son, Michael Williams. He worked in Gainesville at Atlantic Research.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patricia "Pat" Ann Tharpe of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Karen Kerns of Front Royal; son, David Tharpe of Front Royal; sister, Joyce Broy of Reliance, Virginia; brother, James Washington Tharpe, Jr. of Eagle Rock, Virginia; five grandchildren, Missi Merritt, Heather Tyler (Drew), Amber Tharpe, William Tharpe and James Tharpe and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
