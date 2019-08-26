David Milton Wolverton, III, 68, of Edinburg, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
David was born in Shenandoah County, Virginia on May 24, 1951, the son of the late David Milton Wolverton, II and Cora Grandstaff Wolverton.
David is survived by his loving wife, Norma Wolverton; three sons, Ezra Wolverton and wife, Jackalynn, Eli Wolverton and wife, Rebekah, and Charles Wolverton and wife, Nina; a daughter, Millie Fisher; four sisters, June Weatherholtz, Brenda Wine, Maryann McInturff, and Linda Smith; a brother, John Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the VFW Post 2447 Edinburg at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 26, 2019