David Padgett Crump, 67, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.
Services and burial for Mr. Crump will be conducted privately.
Mr. Crump was born August 20, 1951 in Shenandoah County, VA, a son of the late Douglas Charles and Elizabeth Clinedinst Crump.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lynn Beavers Crump of Strasburg, VA; his daughter, Elizabeth Lee Crump of Strasburg; and one sister, Dinah Harrold of Strasburg.
Memorial may be made in David's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
