David Piper, 84, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Mr. Piper had been living with his daughter and son-in-law in Martinsburg, WV the past several years.



David was born July 10, 1934 in Eldora, IA, a son of the late Carl Jacob and Katharine Morh Piper.



He grew up in Eldora and lived in Janesville, IA for over 40 years, then moved to Strasburg, VA in 2004.



David was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years, belonging to Equity Lodge #131 in Janesville and Spurmont Lodge #98 in Strasburg. He also belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Janesville United Methodist Church.



After graduating from Wartburg College, David was a high school science teacher and elementary principal at Janesville Consolidated School, retiring in 1992. He also earned a Master's degree from The University of Northern Iowa.



David Piper is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Mattson (Mike); son, Lyle Piper (Jennifer Gergen); granddaughter, Bailey Piper; and grandson, Matthew Mattson (Christine).



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra; and a brother, Jack Piper.



David's last living brother, Steven W. Piper, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.



A memorial service for Mr. Piper will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel.



Mr. Piper will be laid to rest in Panorama Memorial Gardens, Strasburg, VA at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah National Park Trust or the Rivera-Roose Community Center, Janesville, IA.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Piper. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 9, 2019

