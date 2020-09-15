1/
David Randall "Randy" Kern
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
David Randall "Randy" Kern, 64, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center in Winchester, VA.

A celebration gathering for Randy will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Strasburg Town Park from 2-4 p.m.

Randy was born in Winchester, VA on February 10, 1956 a son of the late Jacob Charles and Julia Gatewood Campbell Kern. Randy worked as a vineyard manager and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his siblings, Linda K. Baker of Woodstock, VA, Kathy K. Church of Woodstock, VA, Carol Smith of Strasburg, VA and Stephen Kern of Toms Brook, VA; eight nieces and nephews along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Randy Kern.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
