Dawn Louise Keener, 36, of Linden, passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
Dawn was born December 20, 1982 in Falls Church, Virginia, daughter of Stephen K. Keener Sr. of Linden, Virginia and Susanne Lions of Montross, Virginia.
She was a night manger for McDonald's on Route 522.
Surviving, with her parents, are two daughters, Kirstin McKahan and Kaidence McKahan, both of Montross, Virginia; two brothers, Stephen K. Keener Jr and Jess Keener, both of Linden, Virginia; one sister, Lee Battle of Fredericksburg, Virgnia; paternal grandmother, Ann Mills of Linden, Virginia; and maternal grandmother, Lona Clark of Montross, Virginia.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 31, 2019