Debora Virginia Bright Baber, 65, passed away Friday, March 20, at Winchester Medical Center with her husband and daughters by her side.
"Debbie" was born November 14, 1954, to the late Carl D. Bright, Sr. and Mary Haun Bright of Edinburg.
She attended St. Johns UMC where she married her husband Donald Baber on June 25, 1972. She was employed for 31 years and retired from IAC in Strasburg, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Baber Violett and two great grandsons, Bentley and Andrew Lansberry.
Surviving with her husband of 47 years are her daughters, Dawn Burch and husband Garrett; Donia Ryman and husband Jamie, and son-in-law, John Violett and companion Sue Kuykendall Dovel. She also leaves behind two brothers, Carl D. Bright, Jr. and wife Shirley, of Edinburg and Johnny L. Bright and wife Pat of North Carolina. She had many nieces and nephews who will miss her as well.
Crazy Maw-Maw or Mom Mom to some, leaves behind seven grandchildren, Victoria Lansberry and husband Charles; Elizabeth Violett and wife Amber; Alexis and Michael Baber; Joel Burch; Gabriella and Khloe Ryman. The other seven pieces of her heart were her beloved great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Johnny, Wyatt, Remi and Oakley Lansberry; and Evan and Ivory Violett; all of whom she loved "To the moon and back and back again."
She had many more "children" and "grandchildren" that she accumulated through the years and she loved and cherished them all.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation will be handled by Heishman/Valley Funeral Home, Bowman's Crossing, and a memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations in her memory to:
Blue Ridge Hospice
333 West Cork Street, Suite 405
Winchester, VA 22601
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 24, 2020