Deborah Ann Wines, 62, of Front Royal, passed away Monday June 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. with a service following at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Chaplain Roger Vorous. Pallbearers will be: Richard Manning, Jeff Manning, Larry Fox, Dave Moomjian, Derek Fox and Dylan Moreland.
Debbie was born December 18, 1957 in Gary Indiana daughter of the late James Manning and Gerry Manning.
Debbie loved her family and friends and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She loved trips to Indiana, to the beach and drives to wherever the road would take her. She also loved spending time with her best friend and comforter J-Cup.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Soltana Fox ( Larry) of Strasburg, daughter, Ana Moomjian (Dave) of Front Royal, son, Tode (Tony) Krstanoski (Jackie) of Strasburg; grandchildren, Derek Fox, Cerah Fox, Chloe Ford, Dylan Moreland, Contessa Stevens, Emma Krstanoski and Ella Krstanoski; her step children, Steve Wines (Liz) of Marshall, Vickie Wright of Front Royal; step-grandchildren, Michael Wines, Matthew Wines and Rachel Wright; her mother, Gerry Manning, Lake Station Indiana; her brothers, Dale Manning (Abby) Richard Manning and Jeff Manning, Sister Tracey Fellhauer (Bryan); her longtime friend, Gail Spangler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her husband of 22 years, Ernest Wines, father James Manning and sister Diane Hendrix.
Special thanks to Shenandoah Oncology and Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 10, 2020.