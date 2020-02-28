Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ellen Leck. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Saint James the Greater Catholic Church Charles Town , WV View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Deborah Ellen Buscher Leck departed this life to be with her Lord on February 21, 2020 after a valiant 37 year battle with ovarian cancer which included over 9 years of active chemotherapy treatments.



Debbie was a proud 5th generation Washingtonian. She was raised in Montgomery County, Maryland and completed her education at Towson University. On May 4, 1985, she married Gregory Michael Leck, the love of her life. On November 23, 1991, they welcomed their adopted daughter, Ashleigh Therese, into their family. They made their home in Kearneysville, West Virginia.



Debbie's kind and inexorable spirit has been an inspiration to all. Regardless of her challenges, she maintained a sense of humor, unwavering faith, generous and kind nature, and a positive outlook. Her accomplishments include application for a Guinness World Book record for the world's largest collection of flamingo­-related items and the creation of unique, memorable stained glass creations. In the Leck household, Debbie was the Social Director. She was outgoing, spontaneous, full of vitality and love, an avid crafter, a devotee to the joys of coloring, and a lover of nature and the Lord's creations - much of which she enjoyed from her front porch She and her beloved husband enjoyed the beach, cruises, vineyards, and being with family and friends.



In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by: sisters Betsy Brinker, Sherry Henig, and Becca Goeden, sister-in-law Susan Fleming, brothers-in-law Tom Brinker, Mike Henig, Kent Goeden, and Chris Leck, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was pre-deceased by her sister, Jacqueline Marie Ryan and brother-in-law, Stan Leck.



Debbie was a member of Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Charles Town, West Virginia where she had served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. She was a proud member of the Iota Delta chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity since college.



The family thanks the staff of Shenandoah Oncology, the Winchester Medical Center, and Hospice of the Panhandle for their excellent care and comfort to Debbie throughout her cancer journey.



A memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Charles Town, WV with Father Leonard



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Debbie Buscher Leck ZTA Foundation Scholarship fund administered through the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. Donations may be directed to: Ms. Jen Ewing, District 3 President ­ Alpha (Maryland/DC/Delaware) 7904 Liberty Circle Pasadena, MD 21122 Ms. Ewing may also be contacted at: [email protected]

Smith officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Port Tobacco, MD.

