Debra Ellen Neff, 63, of Mt. Jackson, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the home of her sister in Woodstock, Virginia, from her courageous battle with metastatic



Debbie was born February 25, 1956 in New Market, Virginia. She was the oldest daughter born to the union of Bobby S. Neff, who survives, and the former Wanda Baker Neff of Quicksburg, Virginia.



Debbie was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School of Quicksburg, Virginia and Triplett Tech of Mt. Jackson, Virginia.



She was employed with Holtzman Oil and Propane of Mount Jackson, Virginia.



She was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren.



In addition to her father, Debbie is survived by sisters, Kim Neff French of Quicksburg, Virginia, and Tessie Neff Lam (John) of Woodstock, Virginia. She is also survived by her beloved nephews and niece, Marty French and Bobby French (Ashlee), both of Edinburg, Virginia, Will and Tommy Lam, both of Woodstock, Virginia, and Katie Beth Polk (Kyle) of Edinburg, Virginia. Additionally, she is survived by great nieces, Sawyer and Dawsyn Polk; and great nephew, Bob French.



Family night will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson, Virginia.



Burial services will be private.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. James Boyer of Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center, Dr. John Densmore of Emily Couric Cancer Center and the Nursing staffs of the University of Virginia, University of Virginia-Fisherville, Martha Jefferson Cancer Center, RMH Cancer Center and Sentara Hospice for the outstanding medical care they provided to her through the years.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA, 22824 as Debbie truly loved animals of all types, and to the to further cancer research.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.



Online condolences can be left at



