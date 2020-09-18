1/1
Debra Marie Ball
1958 - 2020
Debra Marie Ball, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the comfort of her own home.

Debra was born on November 8, 1958 to the late James Hoover and Mary Marie Foster. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Michael Atkins.

Mrs. Ball worked as a customer service representative for Valley Health in Winchester for over 45 years. She was a member of the Moose Club at the Front Royal Moose Lodge, and she was also a member of the Eagles Club in Winchester, Virginia.

Surviving Debra is her loving husband of 27 years, William Ball; her daughter, Stacey Fox (Buck); her siblings, Hoover Foster, Christine Foster, Carolyn Bucher, Willie Foster and Ruth Foster; her grandchildren, Randall Campbell (Ashley), Dustin Campbell (Kaitlyn) and Rusty Fox; her very special great- grandchild, Macy Raye Campbell; her nephew that was just like a son to her, Michael Paul Foster, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randall Campbell, Dustin Campbell, Rusty Fox, Buck Fox, Michael Paul Foster and Brian Atkins.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home and all services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
