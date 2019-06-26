Northern Virginia Daily

Debra Sue Fleming (1960 - 2019)
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA
22664
(540)-459-2199
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Toms Brook Cemetery
Obituary
Debra Sue Fleming, 58, of Toms Brook, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Toms Brook Cemetery. The Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the service, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Debra was born August 29, 1960 in Woodstock. She was the daughter of the late Linden Fadely.

Debra was a 1979 graduate of Central High School.

She worked at Boeing in Chantilly, Virginia.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Dellinger and stepdad Glendon; two daughters, Sabrena Fleming and Tina Kapp; companion, Jimmy Pittington; a sister, Kimberly Fadely; two brothers, David Ray Fadely and Larry Snook and wife Judy; five grandchildren, Jada and Keagan Lamb, Kaleb Kapp, Jonathan Grimsley, and Gage Woods; and one great grandchild, Kamdyn Barry.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

