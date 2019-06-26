Debra Sue Fleming, 58, of Toms Brook, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Toms Brook Cemetery. The Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the service, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Debra was born August 29, 1960 in Woodstock. She was the daughter of the late Linden Fadely.
Debra was a 1979 graduate of Central High School.
She worked at Boeing in Chantilly, Virginia.
She is survived by her mother, Judy Dellinger and stepdad Glendon; two daughters, Sabrena Fleming and Tina Kapp; companion, Jimmy Pittington; a sister, Kimberly Fadely; two brothers, David Ray Fadely and Larry Snook and wife Judy; five grandchildren, Jada and Keagan Lamb, Kaleb Kapp, Jonathan Grimsley, and Gage Woods; and one great grandchild, Kamdyn Barry.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.
