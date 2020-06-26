Denise Louise (Griffith) Butler
Denise Louise (Griffith) Butler, 57, of Luray, VA died June 24, 2020.

Friends can view and sign the register book at the Bradley Funeral Home till 2 p.m. Sat., June 27 when she will be taken to Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist and the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020.

For more information visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist
JUN
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
