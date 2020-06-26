Denise Louise (Griffith) Butler, 57, of Luray, VA died June 24, 2020.
Friends can view and sign the register book at the Bradley Funeral Home till 2 p.m. Sat., June 27 when she will be taken to Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist and the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020.
For more information visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 26, 2020.