Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Ray "Short" Kuykendall. View Sign Service Information Fraley Funeral Home, LLC - Moorefield 107 Washington Street (Chapel) Moorefield , WV 26836 (304)-538-2549 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fraley Funeral Home, LLC - Moorefield 107 Washington Street (Chapel) Moorefield , WV 26836 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Fraley Funeral Home, LLC - Moorefield 107 Washington Street (Chapel) Moorefield , WV 26836 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dennis Ray "Short" Kuykendall, 60, of Moorefield, WV, passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.



Born December 15, 1958 in Hardy County, WV, he was a son of the late George Seymour "Toots" Kuykendall Sr. and Doris Elaine Southerly Kuykendall. Short was raised by the late Tommy and Jean Sherman.



Three brothers, Robert, Tommy and Bill, and a step-brother, Guy, also preceded him in death.



"Short" was a carpenter and painter for over 40 years having worked for numerous contractors in the area. Many buildings included his labor to construct including the old Stray Cat and the Middle School.



When he wasn't working, his ornery side was occupied by his uncanny wit and his socialization with everyone.



He enjoyed watching sports, his Pirates baseball and Dolphins football, but he also enjoyed watching the grandkids play as well. An outdoors kind of person, he enjoyed his truck and occasionally tossing a line to catch a fish. He also enjoyed playing with and taking care of his four legged furry cat, Momi.



Surviving is his best friend and companion, Cheryl W. Harwood and a four legged furry sidekick, Momi; a son, Dereck (Stephanie) Kuykendall of Petersburg, WV; a daughter, Heather Kuykendall of Petersburg, WV; a step-son, Logan (Missy) Riggleman of Moorefield, WV; a step-daughter, Amanda (Brad)



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastor Rick Bergdoll as officiant.



The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m.



Memorials in Short's honor may be directed to the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company, 114 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV 26836 or to the .



Condolences, shared memories, and photos may be left on "Short's" Tribute Wall at



Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home. Dennis Ray "Short" Kuykendall, 60, of Moorefield, WV, passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.Born December 15, 1958 in Hardy County, WV, he was a son of the late George Seymour "Toots" Kuykendall Sr. and Doris Elaine Southerly Kuykendall. Short was raised by the late Tommy and Jean Sherman.Three brothers, Robert, Tommy and Bill, and a step-brother, Guy, also preceded him in death."Short" was a carpenter and painter for over 40 years having worked for numerous contractors in the area. Many buildings included his labor to construct including the old Stray Cat and the Middle School.When he wasn't working, his ornery side was occupied by his uncanny wit and his socialization with everyone.He enjoyed watching sports, his Pirates baseball and Dolphins football, but he also enjoyed watching the grandkids play as well. An outdoors kind of person, he enjoyed his truck and occasionally tossing a line to catch a fish. He also enjoyed playing with and taking care of his four legged furry cat, Momi.Surviving is his best friend and companion, Cheryl W. Harwood and a four legged furry sidekick, Momi; a son, Dereck (Stephanie) Kuykendall of Petersburg, WV; a daughter, Heather Kuykendall of Petersburg, WV; a step-son, Logan (Missy) Riggleman of Moorefield, WV; a step-daughter, Amanda (Brad) Smith Brill of Moorefield, WV; three brothers, Butch (Lenore) Kuykendall of Edinburg, VA, Bob Kuykendall of Capon Bridge, WV, and Fred Kuykendall of Fisher, WV; a sister, Barbara Kuykendall-Copp of Woodstock, VA; two half-sisters, Jane (Mike) Slighton of Raymond, IL, and Barbara Jean (Allen) Lewey of Battlecreek, WA; a step-brother, Steve (Patsy) Vaughn of Moorefield, WV; 17 grandchildren, Ethan, Khristian, Riley, Caden, Cole, Kendell, Shyanne, Tori, Skyler, Jaxen, Mason, Haven, Alyssa, Kelsey, Bailey, Grant and Gracie; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastor Rick Bergdoll as officiant.The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m.Memorials in Short's honor may be directed to the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company, 114 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV 26836 or to the .Condolences, shared memories, and photos may be left on "Short's" Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations