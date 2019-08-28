Derek Mark Ashley, 29, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Woodstock, VA.
He was born April 25, 1990 to the late Mark W. Ashley and Beth Ashley of Latrobe, PA.
Derek was a graduate of Derry Area High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College as a Computer Science Major.
His passion was music and all the joys surrounding it. Derek was a gifted percussionist and played in numerous bands, most recently Blue Hour of Winchester, VA.
Derek also enjoyed following Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, spending time outdoors, and was an incredibly lucky fisherman.
He had a natural ability to make people laugh, and his spirit will be forever missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Aja Stratford; his mother, Beth Ashley and step-father Robert Palmer; two sisters, Brooke Ashley and Faye Ashley; his four nieces, Natalie Burk, Claire Burk, Taylor Payne, and Audrey Stillwagon; his grandmothers, Eleanor Burns and Bette Ashley; grandfather Frederick Sandacz; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mark W. Ashley; and his grandfather, Wallace H. Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. September 1, 2019 at Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, PA.
The reception following is graciously hosted by dear family friends, Roxann Mullen Donahue and her husband, Regis Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Derek Ashley Memorial Fund. For more information contact Faye or Brooke Ashley.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 28, 2019