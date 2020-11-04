Dewey Lynn Welch, Sr., 83, of Manassas, VA passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Fairfax Nursing Center, Inc.
Dewey was born in 1937 in Bluemont, VA, son of the late Charles and Lacie Welch. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Pipe Fitter 2nd Class, and served on the USS Lake Champlain. Mr. Welch was a skilled plumber, working at Washington Adventist Hospital and later, Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, retiring in 1997. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything, receiving many different types of certifications. Dewey built several homes, repaired and remodeled many, including the one in which he was born. He loved gardening and crossword puzzles. Such a kind man with a great sense of humor, always known for being a jokester and prankster. Dewey was a member of the Manassas Seventh-day Adventist Church.
His beloved wife, Macie Lilly Welch, whom he married on August 18, 1962 in Front Royal, VA, preceded him in death on October 10, 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Susan Welch Thomas (Kevin, Sr.) of Manassas, VA and Joan Welch Gallahan (Timothy) of Purcellville, VA; sons, Dewey Lynn Welch, Jr. (Swinita) of Adamstown, MD and James Ray Welch (Pearl) of Beltsville, MD; grandchildren, Reagan, Connor, Matthew and Joshua Welch, Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Kanella), Kristin George (Timothy), Stephen Thomas (Megan), Jonathan Thomas, Christopher and Kristi Gallahan; great grandchildren, Jonathan and Paisley Robertson, Declan and Arabella Thomas, Janner and Haven George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Welch was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Katherine Curry, Rosa Mae Welch, and Helen W. Kilpatrick; and brothers, Charles Kenneth and Carroll Lee Welch.
A visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 12 pm to 1 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. A reception will follow the interment at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dixon Curry, Connor Welch, Matthew Welch, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Stephen Thomas, and Christopher Gallahan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dewey Welch, Jr., James Welch, Joshua Welch, Jonathan Thomas, and Timothy Gallahan.
