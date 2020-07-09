1/1
Diane Virginia Albright
1950 - 2020
Diane Virginia Albright, 69, of Toms Brook, VA died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her daughter's residence in High View, WV surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born on November 25, 1950 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Ned L. and Helen L. Smith Cheshire. She was a tow motor operator former Lear Corporation in Strasburg, VA. Diane loved gardening, her movie & doll collections, travel to Tennessee and spoiling her grandkids.

Surviving is a son: Harry F. Albright, Jr. and wife Tammy of Toms Brook, VA; two daughters: Debbie L. Mumaw of Middletown, VA; Teresa A. "Sissy" Albright of High View, WV; adopted sons: Bradley W. Wells, Jr. and wife Rachael of Edinburg, VA; James W. "Jimmy" Wells and wife Meagan of King George, VA; two brothers: Eugene Cheshire and Ned "Beanie" Cheshire, Jr. both of Winchester, VA; five sisters: Marcella Gregory of Oakland, MD; Nancy Ramey of Stephen City, VA; Connie Long of Martinsburg, WV; Louise Palmer of Stephens City, VA; Wanda "PeeWee" Herbaugh of Winchester, VA; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a granddaughter; a brother and three sisters.

A celebration of Diane life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be private.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday an hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Albright Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.

To view Diane's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory
