Northern Virginia Daily

Dixie G. (Jenkins) Spence (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie G. (Jenkins) Spence.
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Obituary
Send Flowers


Dixie G. Spence, 76, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Dixie was born June 15, 1942 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Jack Alfred Jenkins and Mae Putman Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Spence; a son, Jackie Frazier; sisters, Nancy and Becky Spicker; and a brother, Jackie A. Jenkins.

Dixie is survived by a son, Donnie Frazier of Woodstock; a daughter, Annette Miller of Orkney Springs; three sisters, Bonnie Mumaw of Woodstock, Rose Stickles of Strasburg, and Kitty Ricketts of Winchester; two grandchildren, Jeremy Joseph Miller and Tyler Scott Funkhouser; a special friend, Jean Ingram of Strasburg; and her loving pet, Coco.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.