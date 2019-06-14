Dixie G. Spence, 76, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Dixie was born June 15, 1942 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Jack Alfred Jenkins and Mae Putman Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Spence; a son, Jackie Frazier; sisters, Nancy and Becky Spicker; and a brother, Jackie A. Jenkins.
Dixie is survived by a son, Donnie Frazier of Woodstock; a daughter, Annette Miller of Orkney Springs; three sisters, Bonnie Mumaw of Woodstock, Rose Stickles of Strasburg, and Kitty Ricketts of Winchester; two grandchildren, Jeremy Joseph Miller and Tyler Scott Funkhouser; a special friend, Jean Ingram of Strasburg; and her loving pet, Coco.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 14, 2019