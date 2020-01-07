After a long illness, Dock Thomas Carter, age 90, of Marshall, VA passed away at Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening January 2, 2020.
He was born on April 13, 1929 to the late Katherine (Kate) Brown Melvin and Tom Carter and also raised by his maternal grandparents Charles and Matilda Brown.
Dock was a lifelong resident of Marshall where he worked for the Virginia Department of Highways for 43 years before retiring.
Dock is survived by his two children, Nancy Jane Schmidt of Culpeper, VA; Thomas Allen Carter (wife Kathy) of Marshall; five grandchildren, Luke Schmidt (wife Missy) of Rocky Mount, VA; Joey Remondino (wife Janenne) of Vienna, VA; Tim Schmidt of Martinsburg, WV; Jacob Carter of Fredericksburg, VA; and Erin Carter of Marshall VA; five great granddaughters, Kinsley Schmidt, Sofia Remonino, Marley Schmidt, Charleigh Schmidt, and Angelina Remondino.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6 at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall from 1:00 to 2:00 with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will take place at Marshall Cemetery after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to via their website or at PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 7, 2020