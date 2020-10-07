Donald Allen Spiggle, Sr., 81, of Mount Jackson, left this world to be with God in heaven on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Donald was born in Woodstock, Virginia on November 16, 1938, the son of the late Carl W. and Martha V. Spiggle. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 1957, married Maxine E. Will on July 31, 1957 and entered the United States Air Force where he spent the next twenty plus years serving his country. Upon returning from the USAF, he began working as head mechanic for bowling alleys in the valley. Retiring again after twenty years with Winchester Northside Lanes in 2015. He enjoyed the rest of his life doing what he loved, bowling, golfing, and riding his motorcycle all over the United States. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, who he loved very much.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Maxine E. Spiggle; three sons, Donald A. Spiggle, Jr. and Cindy of Mount Jackson, Carl A. Spiggle of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Curtis L. Spiggle and Kathleen of Conicville; a daughter, Vicky E. Hunter and Scott of Lusby, Maryland; a special son, Robert Wagner of Woodstock; nine grandchildren ten great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; a brother, Barney Spiggle and Paula of Plant City, Florida; four sisters, Caroline Click and Allen of Poinciana, Florida, Linda Polk and Noah of Gloucester, Helen Birch and Andy of Dunnellon, Florida, and Sherry Moreman and Tom of Columbia.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service from 2 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. with military honors and Sherrill Miller officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
