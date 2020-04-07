Donald Arthur "Butch" DeLong, 79, of Markham, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. DeLong was born on December 22, 1940 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late Moulton and Ruth Xander DeLong. He was a longtime Federal Government employee and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Warrenton.
Survivors include his daughter, Rachel Lawrence (Jeremy) of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Aaron DeLong of Washington, Virginia; their mother, Leah Carleton DeLong of Middletown, Virginia; sister, Sue Leathers of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Trent and Olivia Lawrence of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Rd, Warrenton, VA 20187.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 7, 2020