Donald "Don" Burnshire Clem, born April 1, 1933, passed peacefully at his home at the age of 86.
He was a Member of Woodstock Christian Church, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Doris Irene (Linaweaver) Clem, and their son, Charles W. Clem.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda McIntyre; a grandson, Joshua Davis Seal; and two great-grandchildren, Tristan Garrett Seal, who attends NC State on a full NROTC scholarship, and Brycon Davis Burnshire Seal.
Mr. Clem served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. He attributes his time in the military for teaching him the proper way to live. Mr. Clem served his country until 1957 and left the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant (E6).
He worked 4 years for Shenandoah Telephone Company (Shentel) from 1957-1961. Mr. Clem then spent the next 29 years working for Old Southern Railroad (Norfolk Southern) and retired as Captain of their police department. After retirement, Donald enjoyed his life on a small farm at Burnshire Dam which was his pride and joy.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Valley View Memorial Gardens, 2677 Fravel Road, Woodstock, VA.
Memorial gifts may be made to Woodstock Christian Church, Post Office Box 521, Woodstock, VA.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 2, 2019