Donald Clark, 77, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia with Father J. Harris officiating.
Mr. Clark was born on June 3, 1942 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Everette and Cybil Marshall Clark. He constructed pipe organs and played the organ for church services for many years. He was a fan of the Stanley Steam Car Museum in Massachusetts and he was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy.
Survivors include his partner of fifty years, Fred S. Gale and two cousins, Kim Martin and Emily Owen
.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 6, 2020