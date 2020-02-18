Donald E. Kipps, 84, of Maurertown passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice. The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held at Rader Lutheran Church in Timberville.
Donald was born March 15, 1935 at home. He was the son of the late Elmer and Nenetah Kerlin Kipps. Donald served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Kipps and a brother, Cornelius "Corney" Kipps.
Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis; 2 sons, Rickey Ritenour and wife, Sherrie of Edinburg and Stephen Ritenour of Woodstock; a sister Mary McMillen; 3 grandchildren, Christopher Ritenour, Abby Ritenour, and Adam Ritenour, and 7 great grandchildren.
Donald loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 18, 2020