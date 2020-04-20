|
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Donald Edwin Vann, 84, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on May 15, 1935 the youngest son of the late Guy Cecil Vann and Catherine Wolverton Vann, the only one of his family born in a hospital.
He graduated from Edinburg High School on May 28, 1953. Upon graduation he worked for the Sun Oil Company on a tanker ship, MS Northern Sun and also served in the United States Guard as a merchant seaman. Later, Donald served in the United States Army, Company B, Battalion 3, Regiment 1, and was deployed to Japan for the Korean Conflict, but fortunately, a peace treaty was signed before he saw any action. He worked with heavy equipment building roads and later drilled water wells for many residences in Shenandoah County. Finally, Donald had his own used car business, "Vann Auto Sales", in Columbia Furnace, Virginia for many years until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, hunted and fished, and was quite a marksman at local shooting matches.
He was married to Beulah Marie Boyd until her death on March 1, 2009. They did not have any children.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Graydon, who died on April 19, 1997, two older sisters, Dorothy Stultz , who died on November 5, 2001 and Betty Floyd, who died on April 12, 2017 in her adopted state of Texas.
Donald is survived by his significate other, Irene Retha Sibert; a special friend, Michelle Ryan; a brother, Bobby Vann, age 89, currently living at Greenfield Senior Living; three nieces, Roberta Morrison, Bonne Snyder, and Martha Fulford; six nephews, Graydon Vann, Jr., Via his oldest brother, Graydon, and Ronald and Timothy Stultz by is oldest sister, Dorothy, and Mark, George, and William Patrick Vann by his older sister, Betty.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Furnace by Rev. Glen Early.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2020
