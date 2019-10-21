Northern Virginia Daily

Donald Eugene Rupard (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Obituary
Donald Eugene Rupard, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Donald was born on August 2, 1932 in Centerville, Virginia to the late Eugene Rupard and Gladys Makely. Donald was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lee Rupard; his grandson, Scott Wesley Butler; and one great-grandchild.

Surviving Donald are his children, Diana Gibson (Charles), Donna Gilkey (Hubert), Darlene King and Donald Stephen Rupard (Cynthia); his grandchildren, Steven Butler, Kevin Schwertfeger, Lori Schwertfeger, Brandon King, Lisa Rupard and Cristie Rupard; his three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 21, 2019
