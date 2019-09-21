Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Donald Hanson McNeill Jr. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Calvary Episcopal Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Calvary Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Donald Hanson McNeill Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hidden Springs Senior Living, surrounded by his loving family.



Family Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with the Rev. Valerie Hayes officiating, followed immediately by a reception in the parish hall.



Dr. McNeill was born on September 6, 1929 in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Donald Hanson Sr. and Kathryn Poole McNeill.

He was a 1950 graduate of the University of Richmond and a 1954 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia. He served for a year in the medical corps of the Navy between his internship and residency. He spent his career as a physician in Winchester and Front Royal. Twelve of those years were in private practice, during which he delivered many babies. He spent the rest of his career practicing emergency medicine.



Dr. McNeill was a long-time member of Calvary Episcopal Church, where he was very active. He served on the Vestry and held many officer positions throughout the years, and was a member of the men's club and the bell choir.



Don was dedicated to community service. He was a member of the Board of Supervisors and former chairman of the Warren County School Board. He remained active after retirement, including volunteering with the Warren Heritage Society, Warren Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, the Warren County Health Department and St. Luke's Community Clinic.



Music was important to him throughout his life. He played clarinet and saxophone in various dance bands, and was a founding and long-time member of the American Legion Community Band. He also enjoyed his poker club with friends for many years.



Survivors include his son, Bruce McNeill and wife Patty of Vienna; two daughters, Nancy Doud and husband Bret of Rockford, Michigan, and Linda Mills and husband Allen of Moseley, Virginia; and five grandchildren, Rachel and Connor Doud, Magda and Roksana McNeill and Spencer Mills.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marcelle Williams McNeill; son, Richard Walker McNeill; and granddaughter, Christina Elizabeth Mills.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 11 West Second Street, Front Royal, VA or to St. Luke's Community Clinic, 316 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

