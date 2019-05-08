Northern Virginia Daily

Donald L. Lemon (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Alexandria, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley Funeral Service
14116 S. Middle Road
Edinburg, VA
Obituary
Donald L. Lemon, 82, of Edinburg, VA and formerly of Alexandria, passed away May 5, 2019 in Charlottesville.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824. Dr. Ian Chapman will officiate.

Graveside burial service will be Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. in Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.

Don was born May 31, 1936 in Lynchburg, VA, son of the late Leroy Lemon and Mamie Lemon Payne.

Don retired from the Washington Gas Light Company of Springfield, VA and was an Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Montag.

Don is survived by his wife, Jill; son, Douglas (Katie) Lemon of Smithfield, VA; daughter Denise (Kevin) Holliday of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Lemon, Matthew Lemon, Will Holliday, David Lemon, and Lauren Holliday; several nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your .

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Donations