Donald L. Lemon, 82, of Edinburg, VA and formerly of Alexandria, passed away May 5, 2019 in Charlottesville.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824. Dr. Ian Chapman will officiate.
Graveside burial service will be Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. in Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.
Don was born May 31, 1936 in Lynchburg, VA, son of the late Leroy Lemon and Mamie Lemon Payne.
Don retired from the Washington Gas Light Company of Springfield, VA and was an Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Montag.
Don is survived by his wife, Jill; son, Douglas (Katie) Lemon of Smithfield, VA; daughter Denise (Kevin) Holliday of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Lemon, Matthew Lemon, Will Holliday, David Lemon, and Lauren Holliday; several nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and friends.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2019