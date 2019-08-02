Donald Lee Funk, 63, of Dunnellon, FL and formerly of Front Royal, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019 in Ocala, FL.
Donald was born March 6, 1956 to the late William (Billy) Funk and Ruth Delma Spitler Funk.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Linda Simmons Funk of Dunnellon, FL; step children, JoAnn Murray (Brooks) of Ashburn, VA, and Michael Simmons (Michelle) of Tampa, FL: grandchildren, Joseph Murray (Melissa) of Ashburn, VA, and Harrison, Hannah and Hailey Simmons of Tampa, FL; and great granddaughter, Audrey Teeft of Ashburn, VA.
He is also survived by brothers, Ashby Funk (Mary) of Front Royal, VA and Clarence Funk (Shirley) of Edinburg, VA; one sister, Frances Sue Baer (Doug) of Front Royal, VA; nephews, Frankie Funk, Ronnie Funk and Aaron Baer; nieces, Mary Louise Funk and Michelle Funk Heier (Todd); and best friends, Patrick Grim, Mike Grim, and Steve Cunningham.
Donald was a 1975 graduate of Warren County High School.
He then proudly served in the United States Army while being stationed in Germany and then went on to be employed by the Department of Navy. Donald retired after 30 years of service at FEMA in Mount Weather, VA as a Communications Computer Specialist.
Services and burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, In Memory of Donald L. Funk, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-Found, Tampa, FL 33612 or online at Moffitt.org/Donate; or Hospice of Marion County, Legacy House, Attn: C. Moody, In Memory of Donald L. Funk, 9505 SW 119th Street, Ocala, FL 34481.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Funk.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 2, 2019