Donald Lee Guess
1933 - 2020
Donald Lee Guess, 86, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Mr. Joseph Raines will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.

Mr. Guess was born December 10, 1933 in Edinburg, son of the late Harwood H. Guess and Vida Mae Rush Guess.

He was a truck driver since 1952. He drove for W.M. Transportation Terminal in Winchester, Novick Transfer in Winchester, Hemmingway in Winchester (which bought out Novick), Hemmingway became Hemway and he was transferred to Richmond. He then went to Hagerstown, MD, where he retired from RYDER PIE at the age of 58 as a member of Teamsters Union. He than went to work for Floyd Baker Trucking and later for Appalachian Freight until 2008. He was a founding member of Grace Baptist Church in Woodstock, member of Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg, and member of the Teamsters.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Hansberger Guess whom he married on November 21, 1950; son, Donald William Guess, three brothers, Stanley, Charlie and Russell Guess, three sisters, Katherine Silvious, Betty Burns, and Mary Jo Baker and brother-in-law Floyd Baker.

He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Guess Crossfield of Edinburg, Karen Guess Raines and husband Joseph of Edinburg and Kristine J. Guess of Strasburg; grandson, Ryan Scott Crossfield of Los Angeles, CA and sister, Judy Guess Sours of Stanley, VA.

Pallbearers will be Roger Pace, Dennis Baker, George Riggleman, Ronnie Miller, Albert Hull, and Neal Brian.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22842 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Edinburg, Virginia 22842.

Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc. Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Service
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
