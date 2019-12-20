Donald Lee Hawkins, 72, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on December 16, 2019.
He was born on July 15, 1947 in Front Royal, Virginia to Earl C. and Kathleen Derflinger Hawkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra F. Hawkins, his brothers Richard F. Hawkins of Front Royal, VA, Earl C. (Kit) Hawkins, Jr. and wife, Mary Leigh McDaniel of Marshall, VA; father-in-law, Charles H. Foster of Flint Hill, VA, sisters-in-law, Charlotte F. Turnmeyer of Strasburg, VA, Sharon F. (Roger) Dodson of Flint Hill, VA and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Harry G. (Buddy) Turnmeyer and sister-in-law, Barbara K. Hawkins.
A highly respected educator, Don taught for over 30 years in the Warren County Public School System. He was a 1965 graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, VA, and Shepherd College (now University) in 1970. After retirement from teaching he worked for Bowling Green Golf Club an additional 15 years.
Everywhere he went, Don's kindness, generosity of spirit, genuine affection and empathy for others won him friends and admirers. He had a ready smile and sense of humor that delighted all who knew him. Many valued him as a personal and professional friend & colleague. He will be missed by many. Don loved all sports, especially attending games of all the local high school teams. He was an avid golfer, card player, horse racing fan and enjoyed traveling especially on cruises and was most thrilled to see his favorite Washington Nationals win the World Series.
Don was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church.
A celebration of his life will be held at Bowling Green Golf Club North Course Ballroom located at 838 Bowling Green Rd., Front Royal, VA on January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. John B. Haynes, Jr. The family will receive friends before the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Flint Hill Cemetery Maintenance Fund at 2471 Jericho Rd., Flint Hill, VA 22627 or Strasburg United Methodist Church at 114 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 20, 2019