Donald Leo Dasher, 75 of Edinburg passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Pastor Chad Estep will officiate.
Leo was born on July 11th, 1945 in Alexandria, Virginia and was the son of the late Wayne and Madaline Dasher. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg, Virginia. He was a Delegate with the Republican Party and a lifetime member of both the NRA and Ronnie's Garage. He loved old cars and going to drag races. His great grandchildren brought him so much happiness over the last year.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Tony, Stephen, Richard, Susan, Donna Jean and Jo Anne Dasher and by his son, Donald Bryan Dasher.
Leo is also survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Carole Dasher, his son Daniel Dasher (Chasity), three grandchildren, Lyndsi Pence (Travis), Bryan Dasher and Shane Dasher (Bekah) along with two great grandchildren, Bridger Pence and Sutton Dasher. five siblings, Peggy Rogers (Maurice), Kathy Pond, Robert Dasher (Vonnie), Vincent Dasher (Carolyn) and Gary Dasher (Karen).
Pallbearers will be Bryan Dasher, Shane Dasher, Travis Pence, Robert Funkhouser, Ronnie Miller and Tommy Miller.
The family would like to sincerely thank the hospital staff at Shenandoah Memorial and Winchester Medical for the care and love they showed Leo during this difficult time.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
