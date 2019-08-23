Donald M. Pence Sr., 90, of Washington, D.C. and formerly of Edinburg, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Washington D.C.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Union Forge Cemetery. Chaplain John Goodloe Sr. will officiate.
Donald was born June 29, 1929 in Edinburg. He was the son of the late Milton and Mattie Gardner Pence.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Edinburg VFW #2447.
He was a member of Union Forge United Methodist Church. He was a 1947 graduate of Edinburg High School.
Donald is survived by a daughter, Robyn Marie Pence of Florida; a son, Donald M. Pence Jr, of Texas; a stepson, Kevin W. Finks of Maurertown; a stepdaughter, Denise Ey; three grandchildren, Arthur McNelley, David McNelley, and Alexander Pence; and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milt and Mattie Pence Scholarship Fund at The Shenandoah Community Foundation, P.O. Box 31, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 23, 2019