

Donald N. Ellis, Sr., 77, of Virginia Beach, VA passed from this earth on Friday, January 31 with his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Shoff Ellis by his side.



Don grew up in Front Royal VA, where he excelled in sports, was President of his Junior Class as well as the Youth Center, and a member of the Jaycees. Don loved golf, football (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers), restoring his 1937 Plymouth truck, and spending time with his family.



Don retired from the Kmart Corporation as a district manager in Asheville, NC. He then, along with his wife, moved to Virginia Beach to live closer to family.



Don is survived by his wife Patricia; his daughter Melanie, two sons Donald, Jr. (Louann); Michael (Jennifer); his granddaughter Olivia, all of Virginia Beach; brother Joseph Ellis of Front Royal; sister- in-law Donna Ellis of Gore; and many special nieces and nephews.



Don was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Ellis; sister Raynelle (Louis); brothers Jerry (Caroline); Tom; David (Jeanette).



A Celebration of Life will be held for Don at the Front Royal Golf Club in his hometown of Front Royal, VA on Saturday, August, 8 between 1 and 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, and because of Don's fond memories of the place he learned to play the game, we ask donations be made to the Front Royal Golf Club, in his memory. Donations may be made out to VA Golf LLC in person or by mail at 902 Country Club Rd. Front Royal, VA 22630.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store