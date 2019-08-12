Donald Nicholas Jolly, 83, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Mr. Jolly was born May 9, 1936 in Petersburg, VA. He was the son of the late Valvin Robinson Jolly and Nellie Rebecca Cheatham Jolly.
Mr. Jolly served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves, retiring as a Sergeant Major with 37 years of service.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Elizabeth Jolly.
He is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Deaner of Midlothian, and Rose Dooley of Prince George; a daughter, Shelley Long and husband Allen of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Megen Dalton and Bryce Long; and one great grandchild, Elleanna Dalton.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2019