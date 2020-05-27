Donald "Brother" Pryor II, 58, of Fort Valley passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UVA Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donald was born on September 20, 1961. He was the son of the late Donald Pryor and is survived by his mother Edna Shoemaker Lefferts.
Donald is survived by his wife, Nannette; 3 sons, Jonathan Ferreira, Joshua Downey, and Matthew Downey; 6 grandchildren, Morgan Downey, Lane Downey, Faith Saffell, Bailee Roberts, Sophia Ferreira, and Alivia Silva; 6 sisters, Vickie Fuchs, Sharon Ritchie, Jane Moreau, Mary Herald, Denise Burnshire, and Donna Pryor and 2 brothers, Adam Lefferts, and David Pryor.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 27, 2020.