Donald R. "Buck" Merritt Sr., 72, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving wife, family, and work family.



Mr. Merritt was born in 1947 in Points, West Virginia, son of the late Charles L. Merritt and Muriel Herbaugh; stepson of the late Grady Herbaugh.



He retired from Crown Cork and Seal in 2004 and was owner/operator of Merritt Sanitation and Roto-Rooter Service of Winchester.



Mr. Merritt enjoyed NASCAR racing (an avid fan of Richard Petty) and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He was one that was always helping others. Mr. Merritt loved his work, that's what kept him going, but certainly found peaceful moments sitting on the front porch.



He married Jeanie Mogle May 7, 1966 at Kernstown United Methodist Church.



Surviving, with his wife of 53 years, are children, Kimberley Currence (Jerry) of Stephens City, Virginia and Donald R. Merritt Jr. of Winchester, Virginia; long-time dedicated employee of 36 years who was like family, Roscoe Sites Jr.; also son, Dennis R. Spaid of High View, West Virginia; grandchildren, Kandace Wines (Clinton) of Front Royal, Virginia, Donald R. Merritt III (Tiffany) of Winchester, Virginia, Chelsea "Alexis" Shimp (Blake) of Woodstock, Virginia, and Trent Merritt of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; great grandchildren, Kyndahl Wines, Brayden Merritt, Hunter Merritt, Emalyn "Pickle" Wines, Sophia Gibb, and Merleah Gibb; sisters, Mary Lee Hartman of Winchester, Virginia, Yvonne "Bonnie" Ginevan of Romney, West Virginia, Brenda Long of Winchester, Virginia, Edith Ann Spielman of Winchester, Virginia, and Buck's twin sister, Donna Jean Merritt of Winchester, Virginia; and brothers, James Merritt of Fort Ashby, West Virginia and Larry Merritt of Winchester, Virginia.



A visitation will be held 7-9 p.m. Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Allen Roby officiating.



Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Serving as pallbearers will be long-time friend, Preston Moomaw, and dedicated employees, Roscoe Sites Jr., Tony Stillwell, Tony Ruble, David Wright, and Leo Gomez.



Memorial contributions may be made in Buck's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.



